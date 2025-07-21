Advertisement
Delhi Wakes Up To Cloudy Skies, Rain Likely In The Day

Delhi Weather Today: The city is likely to get rain during the day and the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 33 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Delhi Wakes Up To Cloudy Skies, Rain Likely In The Day
Delhi Weather Today: The humidity at 8.30 am was 83 per cent. (File)
  • Minimum temperature in Delhi was 27.2 degrees Celsius on Monday morning
  • Delhi is expected to receive rain with a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius
  • Humidity level in the city was recorded at 83 percent at 8.30 am
New Delhi:

It was a cloudy Monday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 27.2 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The city is likely to get rain during the day and the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 33 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The humidity at 8.30 am was 83 per cent.

Meanwhile, the city's air quality was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of at 77 at 9 am on Monday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Delhi Rain, Today Delhi Weather, Delhi News
