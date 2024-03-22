Instagram Outage Sparks Meme Frenzy: 'Everyone On Their Way To Twitter'

This is not the first time social media platforms have faced outages this month.

Instagram, the popular global photo-sharing platform, faced an outage early this morning, causing frustration for numerous users.

Downdetector, a website monitoring online service disruptions, noted a surge in user reports of login problems, app issues, and server connection errors starting early Friday morning. This incident mirrors a similar outage experienced yesterday, which affected thousands of users, especially in the United States. The consecutive disruptions have led to heightened concerns among Instagram's user base regarding the stability and reliability of the platform's services, highlighting the widespread impact of technical difficulties on the social media landscape.

Undeterred by their inability to post on Instagram, users flocked to X, the microblogging platform, to express their amusement and woes. The hashtag #Instagramdown quickly gained traction, with users sharing memes and GIFs to make light of the situation. One user humorously posted a video of a crowded scene, implying the massive influx of Instagram users on X.

everyone on their way to twitter when instagram is down #instagramdownpic.twitter.com/Dtg5hpIXBp — cancer (@sedsaad_) March 22, 2024

This comical collection, reminiscent of Instagram users' responses following the outage, also gained widespread popularity on X.

Feelings of every insta user after seeing "logged out" of Instagram #instagramdownpic.twitter.com/ql0QD4aAWW — Mir Waseem (@plzstudyvasu) March 22, 2024

Me logging in every time Instagram logs me out pic.twitter.com/yfMjebywbk — Husnain (@Husnain__95) March 22, 2024

The relief of finding i have not been hacked but it's an everywhere problem #instagramdownpic.twitter.com/I4YiSOnx8W — Rubie🫶🏾 (@999_S_SS) March 21, 2024

This is not the first time social media platforms have faced outages this month. On March 5th, both Facebook and Instagram experienced login issues, affecting users worldwide. The cause of the current Instagram outage remains unknown, and Meta, Instagram's parent company, has yet to comment.