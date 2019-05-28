Trending: Bizarre #JCBKiKhudayi Memes Take Over Twitter

The #JCBKiKhudayi meme has even led to JCB thanking India for the love

Offbeat | | Updated: May 28, 2019 08:43 IST
Hilarious 'JCB ki khudayi' memes have taken over Twitter.


If you're active on Twitter, you may have noticed a strange hashtag that trended through Monday evening, and continues to do so this morning. The hashtag - #JCBKiKhudayi - has people sharing pictures of excavators and memes based on it. Bizarre, right? You're not alone in thinking that. Literally translated to 'JCB's digging', the  #JCBKiKhudayi memes apparently began when Twitter users noticed videos of JCB excavators had collected millions of views on YouTube.

Now these memes have taken on a life of their own on the microblogging website. The #JCBKiKhudayi memes have even been curated into their own Twitter Moment.

Take a look at some of the funniest ones below:

While some used the hashtag to comment on the "joblessness" of people watching JCB videos and making memes on them, other just jumped at the opportunity to create hilarious jokes:

JC Bamford Excavators from UK, universally known as JCB, are the most well-known excavators in India. In fact, the word JCB has now become synonymous with excavators. The #JCBKiKhudayi memes have prompted JCB to issue a statement on Twitter, thanking Indians for the love!

What do you think of these #JCBKiKhudayi memes? Let us know using the comments section below.

