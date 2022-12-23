'The Result vs The Making': Behind The Scenes Of Avatar, Courtesy Harsh Goenka

Industrialist Harsh Goenka has shared a video that sheds light on what goes behind making such movies.

James Cameron's Avatar is one of those films that garnered praise for its incredible computer graphics. Now with the release of its second instalment Avatar: The Way of Water, industrialist Harsh Goenka has shared a video that sheds light on what goes behind making such movies.

The clip, uploaded on Twitter, shows actors Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana on the sets of the film equipped with sensors used to generate the graphics. Using a split screen, the video also features the final outcome where the actors are seen as their characters in the fictional world. “The result vs the making of Avatar,” the RPG Group Chairman wrote.

At the time of writing this, the clip amassed more than 62,000 views on the platform and drew amusing responses.

"Sometimes I feel that working with VFX is very boring and emotionless. Though these guys are making it very presentable on screen,” a user wrote.

Another said, "That's Motion Capture, widely used for Video Games”.

For some, the behind scenes were more fascinating than the actual film.

“It's a whole new set of skills required in new age acting now,” a comment read.

“Shooting outdoors is getting done indoors,” a person said.

Many highlighted the hard work of the cast that goes behind a film like Avatar.

“To act on something which is not even there is the most difficult thing ever.... Amazing!!!!!” a person commented.

to act on which is not even there is the most difficult thing ever....

A user wrote, “It's awesome in 3D!! 3 hours of pure bliss”.

One joked, “Oh that means the avatar planet is not real? This is cheating”.

Avatar: The Way of Water was released in India on December 16 in multiple languages and witnessed a great opening at the box office. Recently, Amul dedicated a special poster to the new release featuring a cartoon version of Jake Sully riding above the water. "Avatar: The Way of Butter," the text on the poster read.

