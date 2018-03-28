The Kim Kardashian Photoshop Fail That Wasn't

People began to accuse the reality TV star of editing the picture. They cited a car in the background that looked 'crushed' due to a particularly bad Photoshop job. The editing accusations even led to several headlines in international newspapers and websites.
Though Kim eventually blocked comments on that particular picture on Instagram, there were plenty of tweets that accused her of Photoshopping:
Only Kim would use a demonstration to promote herself. Photoshop fail...- Elizabeth Yorkshire (@ElizabethThee) March 25, 2018
Ready to march but 1st take a pic, make herself look thin while ignoring the physics of shrinking a vehicle. No shame pic.twitter.com/CvpoPCXHfP
Are there weird looking cars in the background of your pics again?- Marie Sanchez (@maryiangge) March 28, 2018
So apparently @KimKardashian reposted a photo from a fan adding a slight alteration.- Tiffany Lynn (@tm_sweetT) March 27, 2018
I cannot stop laughing at the car in the background!
It's worth noting that KKW claims not to have made this mistake but definitely worth a laugh!!! Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/WJQesTxDC8
However, Kim has now come out with a simple explanation. In a statement posted on her website, she termed the 'Photoshop fail' charges 'ridiculous'.
As proof, she uploaded the actual picture with the mirror effect, and we have to say that her explanation makes sense.
