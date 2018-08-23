The Important Thing Reddit Co-Founder Said That Every Workaholic Needs To Remember

Alexis Ohanian talks about how important it is for working professionals to take time off work.

If you're a working professional and often feel guilty taking time off work, this message from Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian is a must read for you. In an Instagram post shared recently, Mr Ohanian talks about how important it is for working professionals to take time off work. "Burnout is real and you're not doing great work if you're not in a great condition," he says. His post, since being shared some 14 hours ago, has collected over 36,000 'likes' on the photo-sharing app.

"Had an associate at another VC firm text one of my partners about my vacation a couple weeks ago, implying I wasn't working hard," Mr Ohanian says in his post. Not one to take something like this lying down, the 35-year-old adds: "If you spend that much time thinking/talking about your competition, you're going to lose."

Mr Ohanian's burn didn't quite end there. "If you think that spending time with your wife and kid on vacation is an example of a poor work-ethic, you're part of the problem," he says in his post.

He goes on to talk about self-care and burnout. Anyone with reservations about maintaining a proper work-life balance needs to read this. Oh, and don't miss how he ends his post.

The message seems to have resonated with many online.

"The only way we can fix this broken work culture is by example. Keep leading on!" says one Instagram user. "So good. Really glad that you're a tech leader and champion a good work/life balance," says another.

Alexis Ohanian even took parental leave when his baby was born. Tennis star Serena Williams gave birth to the couple's daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, on September 1.