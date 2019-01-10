The Best Gully Boy Meme Has Come From Mumbai Police. Take A Look

Mumbai Police's hilarious Gully Boy meme will make you laugh out loud

Offbeat | | Updated: January 10, 2019 11:02 IST
The Best Gully Boy Meme Has Come From Mumbai Police. Take A Look

Mumbai Police's meme uses a dialogue from the Gully Boy trailer.


As a movie that has been set and shot largely in Mumbai, it's only fitting that the best meme from the Gully Boy trailer comes from Mumbai Police. Mumbai Police, well known for their witty tweets, shared a meme this morning which uses a dialogue from the Gully Boy trailer that was released yesterday. As with all their tweets, this one too contains an important message presented in a hilarious way.

The road safety meme uses Alia Bhatt's "Mar jayega tu (you'll die)" dialogue from the film's trailer - said in response to someone when they want to ride a motorcycle without wearing helmet.

"When he argues to ride a motorcycle without wearing helmet #SillyBoy" wrote Mumbai Police. Take a look:

The witty meme, which warns netizens that riding without a helmet is dangerous, has been widely appreciated online. Since being shared online about an hour ago, the meme has already collected over 1,000 'likes' and a ton of amused responses.

Smart, isn't it?

Mumbai Police is not the only one using dialogues from the Gully Boy trailer to create hilarious memes. Here are some other Gully Boy memes to make you laugh out loud:

Which meme do you like best? Let us know using the comments section below.

 

