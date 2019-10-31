The 10,000-Calorie Challenge To Eat Bangkok's Biggest Burger

New challengers are coming through the door to eat the burger every day.

A Bangkok burger joint has become an internet sensation after YouTubers started challenging each other to eat its biggest meal - a near 6kg (13 pound) patty covered in fried onion rings, bacon and mayonnaise.

Chris Steaks and Burgers is offering a 10,000 baht ($330) prize for anyone who can finish the mammoth snack in nine minutes - one baht for every calorie.

Owner Komdech Kongsuwan, who says it is the country's biggest burger, dreamed up the contest after three customers managed the feat. New challengers are coming through the door every day.

Among them was Pakorn Porncheewangkoon, who failed to finish the burderin time. "I will eat a burger at some point (in the future), but not any time soon," he said.

The beef version of the "6kg Burger" costs 2,500 baht ($82.75) and the pork one 3,500 baht ($115.86).



Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.