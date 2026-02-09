The Viral Star Of Super Bowl Sunday Was Not A Human, But A Rs 16,000 Burger

The Super Bowl is known for spectacle, but this year, one of the loudest conversations unfolded not on the field but at the food counter. Amid the glitter, music and game day frenzy, a single dish managed to steal the spotlight. A towering creation called the LX Hammer Burger became the unexpected centre of attention, with fans flooding social media with videos, close ups and stunned reactions. Its price tag of 180 dollars only added to the intrigue, turning it into one of the most talked about foods of the night.

Served at Levi's Stadium, the burger was crafted by the venue's hospitality partner, Levy. It was never meant to be a casual bite. Designed for sharing, the dish weighed nearly three and a half pounds and featured a slow braised bone in beef shank instead of a standard patty. The meat was paired with a rich roasted mirepoix demi glace and a creamy Point Reyes blue cheese fondue, all tucked into a warm, house baked brioche bun. The entire structure looked more like a centrepiece than a stadium snack, and that theatricality helped fuel its rapid rise online.

The burger's height was not the only thing grabbing attention. The bone from the beef shank jutted straight through the top of the bun, giving it a bold, almost sculpted appearance. The price alone had already set off plenty of chatter, but things escalated when NFL managing editor Jimmy Durkin posted a close up of the burger and revealed what he actually paid. "And, as the person who bought it, the actual price before tip is 196.43 dollars with tax included," he wrote. That single line sparked a fresh wave of curiosity, debate and disbelief, with people stunned that a stadium snack could cost that much.

And, as the person who bought it, the actual price before tip is $196.43 with tax included. https://t.co/QeUF6Mp78A — Jimmy Durkin (@Jimmy_Durkin) February 9, 2026

Across X, the LX Hammer Burger kept getting views as people tried it, pulled it apart or simply posed with it. Many said it looked like a fun and dramatic Super Bowl treat. But as more posts appeared, people began leaving all kinds of reactions.

One person joked, "That's like three dinners and a breakfast for our expenses." Another asked, "Why would you tip someone who hands you a burger?"

Some comments were not even about the burger. One user wrote, "Still no @TheAthletic raiders beat writer and you still can't be bothered to reply to any of us. Not great is it." And someone else added, "Now my subscription rate is going up."

The buzz around it proved that sometimes the food at the Super Bowl can be just as memorable as the action on the field.