Actor, Not Child Detained By ICE Agents, Was Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Guest

Music superstar Bad Bunny paused mid-performance during his historic Super Bowl LX halftime show to hand one of his Grammy Awards to a young boy. Millions watching at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, assumed the child was Liam Conejo Ramos, the 5-year-old recently detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Viewers noticed Bad Bunny stop at a stand marked “Conejo” and hand his award to a boy who appeared to be watching a clip of his Grammy 2026 speech on a screen. He knelt beside the child and said, “Cree siempre en ti” (“Always believe in yourself”).

Fans took this as a gesture of support for Liam and his father, Adrian Conejo Arias, who had been detained in Minnesota on January 20 and later released from a Texas detention centre on February 1.

The misunderstanding went viral online. An X user wrote, “Many of you may have missed this, but the little boy whom Bad Bunny handed his Grammy to at the Super Bowl was Liam Ramos.”

Who Was The Child Bad Bunny Gave His Award To

The child on stage was not Liam Conejo Ramos. He was Lincoln Fox, a five-year-old multiethnic actor and model with experience in advertising campaigns and photo shoots.

Represented by LA Models' Junior Division and the W Group, Fox is the son of an Egyptian mother and an Argentine father. He later posted a video to his Instagram showing himself receiving the Grammy from Bad Bunny.

“I'll remember this moment forever! It was my truest honour,” he wrote.

The story of Liam Ramos had already captured national attention. In January, ICE detained him and his father after Liam returned home from preschool.

They were sent to the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas, until Judge Fred Biery of the Federal District Court for the Western District of Texas ordered their release on January 31.

Bad Bunny headlined the 2026 musical event at the big game, making history as the first musician to deliver his performance entirely in Spanish. The spectacle featured surprise celebrity appearances by Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, Jessica Alba, Karol G, and more, as well as special guests Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin.