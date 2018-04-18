Dying 700-Year-Old Banyan Tree In Telangana Put On Drip. See Pics

A major tourist reaction, the tree is popularly referred to as "Pillalamarri" or "Peerla Marri" in Telangana. However, it has been shut to the public since last December, after one of its branches came crashing down due to the rampant termite infestation, reports Telangana Today.
Alarmed officials put up drips of the diluted chemical Chlorpyrifos for every two metres of the giant banyan tree in an attempt to get rid of the wood-destroying insects. Photos show the chemical being administered to the giant tree much in the way a saline drip would be administered to a patient in hospital.
World's second largest Banyan tree in Pillalamarri of Mahabubnagar district in Telangana is on saline drip as part of the rejuvenation of the tree that is almost dying.The tree is given treatment by injecting diluted chemical to kill termite population that infested it. pic.twitter.com/0ADu5jbAd2— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2018
"We diluted the Chlorpyrifos chemical and started pushing it into the stem by keeping holes, but it didn't work out. The solution was coming back instantly. Later we started injecting solution like a saline drip. This process has been effective. Secondly, we are watering the roots with the diluted solution to kill the termites. And in a physical method, we are building concrete structures to support the collapsing heavy branches," Mahabubnagar District Forest Officer Chukka Ganga Reddy told the Times of India.
"The tree's health is stable now. We are hoping it will become normal after a few days. We are also planning to open the site to the public after discussion with the higher officials, but this time people have to see it from a distance away from the barricades," the official added.
Comments
Mahabubnagar District Collector Ronald Rose is reported to be "personally monitoring" the revival of the tree.
Click for more trending news