Teddy Day 2021: Quotes And Wishes For Teddy Bear Day

Teddy Bear Day 2021: Teddy Day is the fourth day of Valentine Week.

It's the fourth day of Valentine Week: Teddy Day! On this day, people gift each other stuffed teddy bears as a symbol of their love and affection for each other. Teddy Day is celebrated every year on February 10. It is the day which falls before Promise Day and right after Chocolate Day. Teddy bears are today huge popular as stuffed animals - but the history behind this toy is a very interesting one. Teddy bears get their name from former US President Theodore 'Teddy' Roosevelt, who, in 1902, refused to shoot a tied-up black bear. The news of the US President refusing to shoot a bear spread quickly and a political cartoonist illustrated it. When Morris Mitchom and his wife Rose saw the cartoon, they decided to create a stuffed toy bear, commemorating the President. Morris Mitchom called it - Teddy's Bear.

On this Teddy Day 2021, here are some quotes, wishes and messages you can share with friends and family members:

Let this cute teddy bear serve as a reminder for how much I love and cherish you. Happy Teddy Day!

Teddy bears remind me of you and your warm hugs. Happy Teddy Day, sweetheart

Money can't buy happiness but it can buy the next best thing - a teddy bear. Happy Teddy Bear Day!

Thank you for your warm and cuddly hugs. Happy Teddy Bear Day!

Teddy bears, whether old or new

They're cute and cuddly, pink or blue

On Teddy Bear Day, I wanna tell you

No one is as cute as you

On this Teddy Day, I just want to thank you for your "bear hugs" that lifted my mood up whenever I was down

Sending you lots of love and a big bear hug on this Teddy Bear Day.

This is just a note of appreciation for my 'beary' cute friend on this Teddy Bear Day