Techie's Salary Jump From Rs 18,000 To Rs 1.8 Lakh Per Month Amazes Internet: '10x Growth'

An Indian tech professional has gone viral on social media after sharing their journey of achieving a tenfold salary growth within five years. The individual said they progressed from an initial salary of just Rs 18,000 per month to a current pay of Rs 1.8 lakh per month after working long hours and grinding through everything.

"Just wanted to share a small win. I started my career 5 years ago at a small startup earning Rs 18,000 per month. It wasn't easy, long hours, lots of learning, and plenty of mistakes along the way," the techie wrote in the r/developersIndia subreddit.

The techie with a tech stack of React, Node.js, Python, and AWS said they were proud of the journey and urged others to keep believing and continue on their respective paths.

"Fast forward to today, I've received an offer for Rs 1.8L/month. A 10x growth in 5 years. Feeling genuinely proud and grateful for the journey, every late night, every tough feedback, every bit of persistence paid off. To everyone still grinding and learning - keep at it. It really does get better," they added.

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | GTA 6 Delayed Again To November 2026, Rockstar Games Says "We Are Sorry..."

'Really Amazing'

As the post gained significant traction, a section of social media users lauded the techie for their achievement, while others shared their experience of making it big.

"Congratulations man. Really amazing. Wishing you the best for your future endeavours," said one user, while another added: "I would love to know what you did on a weekly basis. How did you balance upskilling with your job, and how did you choose what to focus on?"

A third commented: "Same here, man. I started off as an intern earning just 13k a month, and in 6 years I've made it to around 180k post tax. The journey has honestly been a roller coaster, full of stress, learning, failures, and small wins that kept me going."

A fourth said: "Awesome man. I started with 35k as an intern and in 4 years crossed 2 lakhs per month. My tech stack is Java and everything in between. Keep grinding."