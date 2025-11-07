GTA 6 Delayed Again To November 2026, Rockstar Games Says "We Are Sorry..."

GTA VI Release Delayed: Rockstar Games on Thursday (Nov 6) announced that Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI has been delayed again by six months to November 19, 2026. The sequel to the record-breaking video game franchise was due to be launched on consoles on May 26, 2026.

Rockstar issued a statement, apologising to the fans, adding that the studio needed more time to polish the video game before releasing it.

"Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026. We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realise has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve," said Rockstar Games.

"We want to thank you again for your patience and support. While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern-day Vice City."

Hi everyone,



Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026.



We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and… pic.twitter.com/yLX9KIiDzX — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 6, 2025

The game was originally scheduled to release in the fall of 2025. However, in May 2025, Rockstar Games announced that the game would be delayed, with a scheduled release for May 2026.

What We Know About GTA 6?

Continuing the trend set in GTA 5, the new installment will feature multiple protagonists. As per the trailer, Lucia and Jason will be the primary characters of the series, inspired by notorious American criminals Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

A year before the trailer release, more than 90 gameplay videos of its under-development product were leaked on social media. At the time, many had anticipated Rockstar to delay the release of the game, but the company stuck to a 2025 release date.

GTA is one of the highest-selling AAA video games in the world, with its popularity still high. The online mode of GTA V has been a big moneymaker for Rockstar, with microtransactions allowing the studio to rake in billions.