Techie Unemployed For 5 Months Shares Tips After Receiving 3 Offers

A backend developer who secured three job offers after being unemployed for five months has drawn social media's attention after sharing the dos and don'ts to navigate the phase. The techie with nearly five years of experience shared their experience, revealing that they were questioning themselves a lot after being fired and not hearing back from the recruiters.

Despite the challenges, the techie said they kept slogging, never threw in the towel, and ultimately managed to convert the interviews into three concrete job offers.

"What worked for me was honestly nothing fancy. I just kept at it. I was spending around 3/4 hours every day applying, reaching out, changing resume/linkedin and looking for opportunities. Some days I'd get responses; most days I wouldn't," they wrote.

Here Are The Few Dos And Don'ts Shared By The Techie:

Be consistent: The software engineer advised those laid off to be consistent in the approach. Even when it feels like no lead is materialising, keep going.

Try different channels: Do not limit yourselves to one job hiring portal. Apart from LinkedIn, use Instahyre, Naukri, and other websites, in addition to cold emailing the HRs and top executives.

Networking: While applying to job portals can yield an opportunity, nothing beats networking. The techie advised that referrals and random conversations can lead to opportunities.

Don't isolate: Most individuals tend to bear the load alone after a firing. However, the techie advised against isolating from the people who care about you.

Relax: Don't feel guilty for taking a day off or taking some time to recharge

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'Exact Same Happened'

As the post gained traction, social media users thanked the individual for sharing his story and guiding those in a similar situation.

"Congratulations bro, proud of you. I am planning a switch soon. I hope I will be able to join a better company as well," said one user, while another added: "Exact same happened to me. My manager told me in June I will be laid off in August. Since then, preparing, interviews, rejections, finally three offers, two in the bag."

A third commented: "Congratulations, brother. I was not laid off, but it took me 4 months of relentless searching and applying for a job change. Applied 300+, got 4 calls, 2 interviews, and an offer. Changed jobs in July."

A fourth said: "Congrats on the offers! If you don't mind sharing, what company tiers were you moving between? It would really help me understand the prep strategy you used is similar for which tier of companies and which roles."