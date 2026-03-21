Techie Rejects Rs 47 Lakh Job Offer After Acing Interview: 'Not Ready To Deliver'

A techie has stirred a debate online after he aced the interview process before rejecting the job offer, saying he did not have the required skills that the job expected of him. In an X (formerly Twitter) post, engineering manager Vanesh Mali stated that he recently received a Rs 47 lakh per annum job offer in Pune for a senior role, which he eventually declined.

"I recently got a fantastic job offer of Rs. 47 LPA in Pune for a senior role. The package was good and the company was great, but the position demanded skills I don't fully possess yet," wrote Mali.

Mali said he "politely rejected the offer" and explained to the recruiters that he was not ready to deliver at the level right now that was required of him.

Quizzed by a social media user about how he managed to clear the interview if he did not have the requisite skills, Mali said he was asked relatively basic questions.

"They hey asked basic questions about it. But considering roles and responsibilities and pay range, we need to deliver more. I was in a bit of a dilemma this time. I just wanted to take risk. I might have made a mistake, but I had to take decision," he said.

Check The Post Here:

Career Update:

I recently got a fantastic job offer of Rs. 47 LPA in Pune for a senior role.



The package was good and the company was great, but the position demanded skills I don't fully possess yet.



I politely rejected the offer, explaining that I am not ready to deliver at… — Vanesh Mali (@vaneshmali) March 20, 2026

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, a section of social media users said Mali should have accepted the offer and learned the required skills on the job, while others said it was honest of him to walk away from an opportunity he wasn't prepared to handle.

"Honest question, did you actually lack the skills, or did you just not believe you could figure them out on the job?" said one user while another added: "I think you should have taken it, skills can be gained easily, when its neccessary, if there's no timeline then it will just take a lot more time."

A third commented: "That takes real honesty and self-awareness. Respect for choosing long-term growth over a title you're not ready for yet."

A fourth said: "Takes massive guts to walk away from a number like that, Vanesh! Huge respect for your self-awareness and integrity. Not many have the courage to choose competence over a paycheck."