Techie Gets Salary Hike Just Four Months After Joining Company, Internet Stunned

A software engineer shared a post on Reddit, highlighting an unexpected success story. The post left several users in shock. According to the Reddit post, the user received a salary hike in just four months after joining the company. The user titled the post, "Received a hike within 4 months of joining a new company."

In the post, the tech professional explained that he joined a mid-sized PBC, a fully remote company, about 4 months ago. However, he was left surprised after he received a 100% hike, with the company offering more than they asked for. The techie was further surprised by his manager, who informed him of an additional hike during appraisal time, despite not being officially eligible.

"I joined my current company around 4 months back. It's a mid sized PBC and is fully remote. It's my first product-based company, and when I joined I received like a 100% hike. They in fact offered me more than I asked for. It's appraisal time at the company right now and my manager suddenly reached out and informed me I will be receiving a hike despite not being officially eligible," the post read.

Narrating further, the techie added, " I don't know if it's market correction or what (in this economy?) but hey, I am not going to question it because who knows when my luck will run out."

Netizens Reactions

The post got numerous reactions after it was shared on Reddit. Several users congratulated the techie on his unexpected success. One social media user wrote, "Most decent big companies do a round of appraisals every quarter so that people who join like 5 months before the cycle don't have to wait for a year and a half for the hike."

Another user noted, "Not uncommon. Good startups do that often."

A third user, seeking advice, commented, "Okay, If you don't wanna say companies' name but can you please tell me what all thing's have you prepared for the switch to this pbc from sbc?



