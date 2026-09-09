Tech Founder Stunned After Tim Cook Replies To His Email In Just Four Days

Melvin Hagberg, the founder and CEO of Scape, shared an unexpected interaction with Apple executive Tim Cook that quickly went viral across social media. After taking a leap of faith and sending an email directly to Cook, the founder received a personalised reply just four days later, which shocked him. There was nothing serious in the e-mail. Hagberg just praised Cook and called him an "inspiration" after he stepped down as Apple CEO, passing on the role to John Ternus.

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"I have such massive respect for you as a CEO, and everything you've done for Apple as a company," the Scape CEO wrote. "You are a huge inspiration for me. Thanks for everything!"

In response, Cook simply wrote, "I appreciate your very kind note. Thanks so much."

"I emailed Tim Cook last week," Hagberg wrote in the caption. "He replied."

"You can literally just email people."

See their interaction here:

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Social media reactions

Cook has previously mentioned in interviews that he wakes up around 4:00 AM every morning specifically to go through hundreds of user emails and feedback messages. But the interaction was still surprising for many on social media.

"One time I emailed @mcuban on a Sunday at 11 am asking if he could put my daughter's inhaler on @costplusdrugs and he replied at 2 pm, looped in his employee, and I was able to purchase it heavily discounted by Thursday that week. You really can just email people," one user wrote in the comment section.

"I am always amazed at the fact that you can talk to anyone via email. Doesn't matter if they are ceo or not," another user shared their perspective.

"One time I emailed Tim Cook because a safety issue/physical injury caused by an @Apple device and supervisors didn't solved as requested, but I never received any response back," a third wrote, highlighting that getting a response from such people is also a matter of luck.

Cook, who has led Apple since 2011, will become the company's executive chairman, Apple said in a statement.

As per Reuters, speaking at the "Ted Lasso" season four premiere in Los Angeles in July, Ternus said, "I'm so incredibly excited. It's such an incredible opportunity, and I'm so lucky to have Tim as a mentor, and yeah, it's really great."