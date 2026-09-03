Teachers' Day 2026: 5 Unique Handmade Gift Ideas For Math's Teacher Under 200 Rupees

Teacher's Day 2026: India celebrates Teachers' Day on September 5 to recognise the role teachers play in students' lives. The day marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a renowned scholar, philosopher and the second President of India. A teacher's influence is not limited to a classroom; it goes beyond and continues throughout a student's journey.

Children celebrate this day by sending heartfelt wishes to their teachers and giving thoughtful gifts. Students have different kinds of affection with different teachers, and they pick gifts accordingly. When it comes to a math teacher, finding a thoughtful gift doesn't have to break the bank. You can easily create something personal, fun, and useful right at home for under Rs 200.

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Here are five easy DIY gift ideas that show your appreciation without making a dent in your pocket.

1. 'Piece of Pi' Clay Coasters: To make this, get a small slab of air-dry clay (around Rs 50). Mould it into circles, roll it flat, and paint it to look like an actual pie slice or write the digits of Pi (3.14...) around the edge using acrylic paint (Rs 60). Finish with a clear varnish or Mod Podge to keep it water-resistant. It's practical for their desk mug.

2. Handmade Math Card: You can also draw a custom card with a clever message like "According to my calculations, you're the best teacher ever!" You can make it using colourful paper (Rs 50) and decorate it with sparkle pens (Rs 50) and stickers (Rs 50).

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3. Geometric Origami Bookmarks: To make these bookmarks, children can use colourful chart paper (Rs 20) and fold origami corner bookmarks shaped like geometric polyhedra or simple hearts. It can be decorated with math jokes, formulas, or short thank-you notes using fine-liner pens (Rs 40).

4. Math Teacher Essentials Desk Jar: Reuse a clean glass jar from home. Paint the rim or wrap a ribbon around the top (Rs 10). Fill it with colour-coded binder clips, sticky notes, and chalk or whiteboard markers (totalling around Rs 100). Add a small handmade tag that says, "Thanks for helping me solve my problems!"

5. Formula Scroll Box: Take a small wooden or cardboard gift box (Rs 40). Roll up small slips of paper tied with string (Rs 20), writing a famous mathematical formula or a personal reason why you appreciate their teaching on each scroll. It acts as a lovely memory box they can keep on their desk.