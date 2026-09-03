Bihar Teacher's Unique Teaching Method Earns Her State Teacher Award

Teacher's Day 2027: Nikita Bharti, head teacher of Primary School Shahpur Nahar in Nawada, Bihar, has adopted a unique approach to teaching. She uses games, songs, and dance to explain concepts based on children's interests. Her teaching methods have earned recognition, and she will be honoured in Patna on September 5 on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

She said that initially, students showed limited interest in studies but were more engaged with games and music. She therefore began incorporating these activities into her lessons.

In Nikita Bharti's classroom, children sing along and act out the flight of birds one by one. As each bird flies away, the number decreases. The fruits mentioned in the song also change, helping children practise both counting and the names of fruits. By the time the song ends, students have learnt to count and understand decreasing numbers through an activity in which they actively participate.

Learning Counting Through Songs

The bird-and-fruit song is one example of how Nikita teaches counting. As one bird flies away at a time, the number decreases accordingly. Children participate in the activity themselves, making it easier for them to understand the sequence of numbers and the concept of subtraction.

Nikita also prepares different teaching-learning materials (TLMs) to make difficult subjects easier to understand. Her focus is on ensuring that children do not merely listen to a lesson but actively participate in activities and learn through them.

Teaching Good Touch And Bad Touch Through Activities

Along with academics, Nikita also uses activities to teach children about personal safety. She explains the concepts of good touch and bad touch, helping students understand which forms of touch may feel comfortable and which may make them uncomfortable. Children are also encouraged to speak to a trusted adult if they encounter an inappropriate or unsafe situation.

Speaking to NDTV, Nikita said that explaining concepts through games and songs makes it easier for children to understand them. She therefore uses methods that appeal to her students in the classroom.

Teaching Since 2015, Head Teacher Since 2025

Nikita Bharti, a resident of Mirzapur in Nawada, is the daughter of Manju Kumari and Amarendra Narayan Verma. Her mother is a teacher, while her father is in business. Her husband, Suman Gray, is also a teacher.

Nikita began her teaching career in 2015. From 2015 to 2025, she worked at Nagar Madhya Vidyalaya in Nawada. Since 2025, she has been serving as the head teacher of Primary School Shahpur Nahar.

Despite limited resources, she has worked to create a better academic environment at the school and improve its basic infrastructure. She also played a role in advancing the process of constructing the school's own building.

Nikita Bharti To Receive State Teacher Award On September 5

In recognition of her work in education, innovative teaching methods, and efforts towards children's development, Nikita Bharti has been selected for the State Teacher Award 2026.

One teacher from each of Bihar's 38 districts has been selected for the award. Nikita will be honoured at a ceremony in Patna on September 5.

Nikita credited Santosh Kumar Verma, a physical education teacher at Inter School Aanti, Kadri Ganj, and a recipient of the State Teacher Award 2024, as well as Suman Gray, head teacher of Higher Secondary School Aanti, for their guidance and support.

Her selection has been welcomed by the school community and teachers in the district. Teachers, family members, and colleagues, including Nagar Madhya Vidyalaya acting head teacher Mukesh Kumar and computer teacher Saket Kumar, congratulated her on the achievement.

