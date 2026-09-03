Advertisement

Teachers' Day 2026: Top Quotes For Cards, Speeches, And Social Media Caption

Teachers' Day Quotes: Students can use these as stand-alone lines or pair with a personal note about a specific lesson, moment, or habit their teacher instilled.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
Teachers' Day 2026: Top Quotes For Cards, Speeches, And Social Media Caption
Schools and colleges mark the day with assemblies, cultural programmes.

Teachers' Day 2026: India celebrates Teachers' Day on September 5 every year to honour Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birthday symbolises the dignity of the teaching profession. Schools and colleges mark the day with assemblies, cultural programmes, speeches, essays, and student-led activities.

From heartfelt thank-yous for greeting cards to punchy one-liners for social media, here is a ready-to-use toolkit of quotes, messages, and speech openers you can copy, tweak, share, and use in your morning assembly speech.

Quotes On Teachers From Top Authors 

  • "Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world." - Malala Yousafzai
  • "Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire." - William Butler Yeats
  •  "Those who educate children well are more to be honoured than parents..." - Aristotle
  • "A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops." - Henry Adams
  • "The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you." - B B King
  • "Every child deserves a champion; an adult who will never give up on them, who understands the power of connection and insists that they become the best they can possibly be." - Rita Pierson
  • "We never know which lives we influence, or when or why." - Stephen King
  • "Children must be taught how to think, not what to think." - Margaret Mead
  • "Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today." - Malcolm X
  • "Don't just teach your children to read, teach them to question what they read. Teach them to question everything!" - George Carlin
  • "It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge." -  Albert Einstein
  • "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world." -  Nelson Mandela

Teachers' Day Captions

  • To the teacher who turned my 'I can't' into 'I did it'.
  • Thanks for putting up with us and making class actually fun.
  • Not all heroes wear capes-some carry red pens and a lot of patience.
  • Teaching is a work of heart.
  • To the world you are a teacher, but to your students you are a hero.
  • You will not be able to learn something extraordinary till you meet an extraordinary teacher!
  • Thank you for making learning something we look forward to.
  • Behind every confident student, there is often a teacher who believed in them first.
  • Today is not just about celebrating teachers; it is about celebrating the difference they make in our lives
  • Thank you for helping us learn one step at a time.

Students can use these as stand-alone lines or pair with a personal note about a specific lesson, moment, or habit their teacher instilled.

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Teachers Day Quotes, Teachers Day 2026, Teachers Day Quotes In English
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com