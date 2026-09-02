Teachers' Day 2026: Why Is September 5 Special For Teachers In India?

Teachers' Day 2026: India will celebrate Teachers' Day on September 5 to honour educators across the country. This year, President Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Teachers' Awards on 48 school teachers at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on September 5. Short documentaries highlighting the exemplary work of each awardee will also be showcased at the event.

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, holds a national-level function on Teachers' Day (September 5) every year to honour the country's best teachers. The awardees are selected through a rigorous, transparent, and online selection process. The National Teachers' Award is conferred to recognise the unique contributions of some of the country's best teachers, whose immense contributions have played a major role in improving the quality of school education and enriching the lives of their students.

September 5 marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the distinguished philosopher, scholar, and statesman who served as the second President of India.

Here are some key facts about his life and contributions:

Early Years And Education

Born on September 5, 1888, in Tiruttani, Tamil Nadu, Dr Radhakrishnan grew up in a modest family with strong spiritual values. His father, Sarvepalli Veeraswami, wanted him to become a priest, but he pursued academics instead. With scholarships and determination, he studied philosophy at Madras Christian College and completed his master's degree in 1907.

Academic And Teaching Career

Dr Radhakrishnan began his teaching career in 1909 and went on to hold several prestigious academic positions. He was invited to deliver lectures at the University of Oxford in 1929 and later served as Vice Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University. His reputation as a thinker and educator made him one of India's most respected intellectuals.

From Education To Statesmanship

After Independence, Radhakrishnan represented India at UNESCO and was elected Vice President of India in 1952. He served as the President of India from 1962 to 1967 and was remembered for his fairness and vision in public life.

The Birth Of Teachers' Day

When his students wanted to celebrate his birthday in 1962, Radhakrishnan reportedly suggested that the day be observed as Teachers' Day instead, to honour the teaching profession. The tradition continues to this day.

Recognition And Legacy

Dr Radhakrishnan was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1954. He was also nominated for the Nobel Prize multiple times. His writings on philosophy and religion continue to be studied and discussed worldwide.