24-Year-Old From Turkey Confirmed As World's Tallest Living Woman

Rumeysa Gelgi stands 7 feet and 0.7 inches tall

Rumeysa Gelgi from Turkey becomes the tallest living woman in the world with a height of 215.16cm (7ft 0.7in). Ms Gelgi, 24, broke the Guinness World Records for the second time. In 2014, at the age of 18, she was titled the tallest living female teenager by Guinness World Records. Ms Gelgi's condition is caused by a very rare disease. She suffers from Weaver Syndrome, which accelerates growth. The condition also causes other abnormalities like skeletal maturation. Ms Gelgi mostly uses a wheelchair. But she can also walk for short periods of time using a walker.

Weaver Syndrome is a rare genetic mutation. In a video released by Guinness World Records, Ms Gelgi said that she is the first case of the disease in Turkey as far as she knows. She also said, "I was born with some serious physical diseases, such as scoliosis. And also I am a physically disabled person, who is mostly wheelchair-bound and I can ask only with my walker."

Ms Gelgi confessed that she was bullied during her childhood. But she has received much support from her family. She also said that though people get intrigued by her, most strangers who passed her on the streets were kind to her.

Guinness World Records shared the post by quoting her in the caption, "Being different is not that bad. It can make you achieve things you never imagined before."

The video has recorded more than 3 Lakh views on the social media platform. Netizens have hailed Ms Gelgi for her incredible journey.

"She is inspiring and amazing," wrote a user.

A person wrote, “Wow. Amazing story”.

“Bless you, Ms Gelgi. Wishing you continued health and prosperity always,” read a comment.

A report by USA Today quoted Craig Glenday, Editor-in-Chief of the Guinness World Records, "Her indomitable spirit and pride at standing out from the crowd is an inspiration. The category of tallest living woman is not one that changes hands very often, so I'm excited to share this news with the world."

The report also mentioned how Ms Gelgi spreads awareness and understanding of the Weaver Syndrome.

Meanwhile, the tallest living man on Earth also hails from Turkey. Sultan Kosen, according to Guinness World Records, stands at just over 8 feet. However, Mr Kosen's height is caused by a brain tumour that affected his hypothalamus.