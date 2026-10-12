Swiss Envoy Plays Garba At Navratri Event, Praises Gujarat's Cultural Spirit

Navratri is a festival celebrated in India with devotion, dance and cultural festivities. Garba, a traditional folk dance of Gujarat, is an important part of the celebrations, bringing people together to enjoy music, dance and the festive spirit. Switzerland Ambassador to India Maya Tissafi recently attended a Navratri celebration where around 50,000 people gathered to take part in the festivities.

Sharing her experience in a post, Tissafi wrote, "The festivities continued with Garba - the traditional folk dance of Gujarat that brings people together in a vibrant celebration of devotion, culture and community."

"With around 50,000 people joining the festivities, the energy and unity on display were truly remarkable. Navratri beautifully reflects Gujarat's rich cultural heritage and the power of traditions to connect people across generations and borders," she added.

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The ambassador said the energy and unity displayed at the event were remarkable. She also highlighted how Navratri reflects Gujarat's rich cultural heritage and how traditions help connect people across generations and borders.

Tissafi extended her warm wishes to everyone celebrating Navratri. She expressed hope that the festival would bring joy, prosperity and happiness to all.