"I'll Miss India": Romanian Woman Gets Emotional Watching Navratri Celebrations In Mumbai

Navratri celebrations bring people together through colourful outfits, music and energetic Garba performances. For Maria Alexandra, a Romanian woman living in Mumbai, watching people of all ages dance together during the festival became an emotional experience, making her realise how much she would miss India when she eventually left the country.

Alexandra shared a video capturing the festive atmosphere at a mall, where people dressed in traditional outfits danced to Garba beneath decorations set up for the occasion. Wearing a white kurta and jhumkas, she turned the camera towards the crowd to capture the lively celebrations.

As she watched the dancers, Alexandra spoke about how special it felt to witness the festival during her time in India. She explained that Garba was more than just a dance, as every movement was considered a form of devotion to Goddess Durga during the nine nights of Navratri.

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She said what moved her the most was the idea that dancing itself was considered a form of worship. The participants were not simply celebrating but also honouring the goddess through their movements, making dance and devotion inseparable.

Alexandra admitted that she had spent a long time watching the dancers and enjoying the moment. However, she eventually found herself getting emotional. She was unsure whether it was her admiration for Indian culture, the thought of leaving the country soon or the happiness of seeing so many people enjoying themselves together that had brought tears to her eyes.

She said the moment made her realise that she would definitely miss the experience once she left India.

In the caption accompanying the video, Alexandra reflected on how the experience reminded her why she had fallen in love with India in the first place. She also invited people who had grown up celebrating Navratri to share what the festival meant to them.

Social Media Reaction

The video received several warm responses from viewers.

One user commented, "You've explained Indian culture really well."

Another user noted, "You witnessed the love for god."

"Perfect time to visit Kolkata," added a third user.