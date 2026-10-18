Durga Ashtami 2026: Wishes And WhatsApp Status To Share With Friends And Family

Durga Ashtami is an important day of the Navratri. Devotees worship Goddess Durga and seek her blessings for strength, courage and happiness. The festival celebrates the victory of good over evil and is observed with prayers and rituals. This year, Durga Ashtami, also known as Maha Ashtami, is being observed today, October 18, 2026. It is the eighth day of Navratri. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Mahagauri, the eighth form of Goddess Durga.

Maha Navami falls on October 19, when devotees worship Goddess Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga.

Durga Ashtami 2026 Tithi Timings

According to Drik Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi will begin at 8:27 am on October 18, 2026, and end at 10:51 am on October 19, 2026.

Durga Ashtami: October 18, 2026

Ashtami Tithi Begins: October 18, 2026, at 8:27 am

Ashtami Tithi Ends: October 19, 2026, at 10:51 am

Durga Ashtami 2026 Wishes And Messages

May Maa Durga bless you with strength, courage and happiness. Happy Durga Ashtami!

Wishing you a blessed Durga Ashtami filled with joy, peace and devotion.

May Goddess Durga give you the courage to overcome challenges and bring positivity into your life.

Durga Ashtami reminds us that good always wins over evil. May you always find light and hope in life.

Happy Durga Ashtami! May Maa Durga give you strength and protect you from negativity.

May this Ashtami inspire you to overcome your fears and face every challenge with courage.

Maa Durga represents strength and courage. May she guide and bless you on this auspicious day.

May Maha Ashtami bring new hope, happiness and positive beginnings into your life. Shubho Ashtami!

May Goddess Durga fill your life with kindness, courage and inner strength.

Wishing you and your family a joyful and prosperous Maha Ashtami. Jai Mata Di!

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