Sussanne Khan's Thursday Burns Looked Something Like This. Watch

Sussanne Khan shared two workout videos on Instagram.

Sussanne Khan is serving up some Thursday motivation with her workout videos on Instagram. This morning, she gave her 1.2 million followers a glimpse of her workout routine with a video that shows her nailing box jumps while maintaining the perfect poker face. The video followed another exercise clip that Sussanne Khan, 42, had shared last night - one in which she was seen "chasing endorphins", the body's natural 'feel-good' chemicals - through arm-building push-ups.

"Dying but gotta keep the poker face," Sussanne Khan captioned her latest workout clip in which she performs box jumps on an ottoman - her impressive poker face truly betraying no exhaustion. She also added the hashtags #ThursdayBurn #thecharcoalproject and #ottomanboxjump. The Charcoal Project is the name of the interior designing label owned by Sussanne Khan.

Watch the video below:

In last night's video, Sussanne Khan, dressed in black and blue, was filmed doing push-ups to "relentlessly build those arms", as she put it herself.

"Whenever wherever... chasing those endorphins," she captioned the video.

Sussanne Khan has a following of 1.2 million on Instagram, where she regularly shares pics of friends and family and posts promoting her interior designing label, besides workout videos.

Last month, she had shared an adorable birthday greeting for ex-husband Hrithik Roshan as he turned 47. Sussanne created a montage of some of Hrithik's vacation pics with sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan and wrote: "Happy happiest birthday Rye. Wish you the warmest and most beautiful parts of life to look forward to. Have a meaningful, blessed 2021."