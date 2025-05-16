Don't Want To Hit The Gym? Preity Zintas Workout Routine Might Change Your Mind

Exercise is a mandate that plays a vital role in promoting a healthy lifestyle. Regular physical activity ensures holistic well-being. Combined with a proper, nutrient-rich diet, it creates a powerful synergy helping our body to function optimally. Working out every day has its own set of benefits. It strengthens your muscles and bones, regulates weight and reduces the risk of chronic ailments such as diabetes and heart problems. In terms of mental benefits, aerobic activities alleviate stress, enhance mood and improve sleep quality. If you are still having a hard time leaving your bed and hitting the gym, then let Preity Zinta inspire you.

Preity Zinta, in her latest Instagram entry, has proved that age is just a number for her. Even at 50, she is dishing out intense workout goals. The actress has offered fans a glimpse into her exercise regimen under the guidance of her fitness coach, Yasmin Karachiwala. The video captures her indulging in what appears to be circuit, which is a combination of exercises put together.

Preity Zinta begins her workout by executing dumbbell squats, which enhance core stability and burn calories faster. They can also improve posture and balance. Next, she puts up a brilliant display of burpees, adding her own variations. She performs cable bicep curls, which tone the upper arms, followed by mountain climbers — a great activity to strengthen your core, shoulders, back, arms, and legs.

Preity Zinta also attempted kettlebell swings and bench dips, serving motivation we didn't know we needed. Other cardio activities in her workout itinerary were lunges and lunges with overhead press.

The side note read, “It doesn't matter how long and how much you train over the years. One needs to keep changing it up so you can push your body further and harder. Here I'm trying a new workout for a new project I'm working on with the one and only Yasmin Karachiwala. Hope I can inspire some of you to go to the gym now.”

Preity Zinta's fitness mantras are our go-to exercise guide any day.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.