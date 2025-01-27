Super Bowl 2025: Know Date, Time, Venue, And Other Details Here

Super Bowl 2025: The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in a highly anticipated rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl. This year's championship game will take place in New Orleans on February 9, promising an electrifying showdown between these two powerhouse teams.

The Kansas City Chiefs aim to make history as the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a thrilling 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona two years ago and followed it up with a 25-22 overtime triumph against the San Francisco 49ers last season in Las Vegas.

This year's Super Bowl marks the 10th rematch in championship history and the fifth within five years. Notably, in all four previous five-year rematches, the team that won the initial meeting emerged victorious again recently, the Chiefs defeating the 49ers.

The rematch will feature familiar faces like Patrick Mahomes and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, but new stars have also joined the mix. Among them is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who delivered an outstanding performance with three touchdowns in the NFC title game.

The Chiefs, making their fifth Super Bowl appearance in six seasons, are vying for their fourth championship in that span, cementing their dominance in the NFL.

Key Details About Super Bowl 2025:

Date: February 9, 2025

Venue: New Orleans

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Kickoff Time in India: 6:00 AM IST

Broadcast in India: Star Sports Network and live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Halftime Show Performer: Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar

Fans around the world are eagerly anticipating another epic showdown as these two NFL powerhouses clash once again for the Lombardi Trophy.

