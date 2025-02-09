Super Bowl 2025: When, Where To Watch Chiefs Vs Eagles In India, Half-Time Show And More

Super Bowl 2025: The Kansas City Chiefs are set to square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in a highly anticipated rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl. Chiefs will aim to create history by becoming the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls while the Eagles will hope for retribution.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a thrilling 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona two years ago and followed it up with a 25-22 overtime triumph against the San Francisco 49ers last season in Las Vegas.

Here's all you need to know about the kickoff time, the host city, half-time performer and more.

Where is the Super Bowl held this year?

This year's championship match will be held at the indoor Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Despite being the fifth-oldest stadium in the NFL, having opened in 1975, the Superdome has a capacity of about 75,000. Sunday's event will be the 11th time New Orleans has hosted the marquee clash.

What time is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIX will air on Sunday (Feb 9), with kickoff at 6.30 pm ET. In India, viewers will have to wake up early to catch the kickoff at 5:00 AM IST on Monday (Feb 10).

Where to watch the Super Bowl in India?

While Fox is the host broadcaster in the US domestic market, Super Bowl LIX will be telecast on Star Sports and livestreamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Who will perform during the halftime show?

Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar will be heading the Super Bowl half-time show alongside his longtime collaborator, SZA.

Prior to kickoff, renowned musician, Jon Batiste will perform the national anthem after Reba McEntire sang the Star-Spangled Banner in 2024.