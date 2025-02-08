How Much Do Super Bowl Commercials Cost In 2025? Here's A Breakdown

Super Bowl 2025: With more than 120 million people expected to watch Super Bowl LIX on Sunday (Feb 9), featuring Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, advertisers are pulling all stops to put their brands in the public eye during the highest-rated event in the United States. However, the ads do not come cheap and the latest installment of the Super Bowl is expected to break new records regarding ad sales revenue.

As per a CBS report, around 51 minutes of advertising has been sold for the marquee event that is expected to air for three to hours at least. As per Fox, the host broadcaster, it sold out all the ad slots in November last year.

Advertisers are spending close to $8 million on average for a 30-second spot during the program which takes the total amount of ad sales into hundreds of millions.

The $8 million figure broke the previous year's record by almost a million dollars, suggesting that the NFL Championship final was growing stronger as a brand, perhaps more than ever.

As per experts, the revenue from ad sales is expected to hit a billion dollars in the coming three years - a feat that any sporting event in the world has not achieved yet.

Ad pricing in the Super Bowl has never been a cheaper affair. They have increased steadily over the years with the cost for a half-minute ad breaking $1 million in 1995 and reaching $5 million in 2017.

Also Read | In A First, Donald Trump To Attend Super Bowl This Weekend: White House

Super Bowl LIX

The Kansas City Chiefs aim to make history as the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a thrilling 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona two years ago and followed it up with a 25-22 overtime triumph against the San Francisco 49ers last season in Las Vegas.

Key details about Super Bowl 2025

Date: February 9, 2025

Venue: New Orleans

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Kickoff Time in India: 6:00 AM IST on Monday

Broadcast in India: Star Sports Network and live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Halftime show performer: Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar