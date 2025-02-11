Watch: Apple CEO Tim Cook Quietly Enjoys Sandwich In New Orleans

Apple CEO Tim Cook is one of the most recognisable figures globally, but in New Orleans, he slipped under the radar with ease. Ahead of the Super Bowl, Mr Cook was spotted grabbing a meal at a popular po'boy shop, where all eyes were on NFL star Odell Beckham Jr instead. While Beckham Jr drew excitement from fans, Mr Cook quietly enjoyed his sandwich.

A now-viral video captured the Apple CEO standing in line at Domilise's Po-boys & Bar, a legendary New Orleans eatery known for its signature sandwiches. Dressed in casuals, the Apple chief ordered alongside Beckham Jr and Apple's services chief, Eddy Cue. While the NFL star commanded attention, Mr Cook and Mr Cue went virtually unnoticed among the restaurant's patrons and staff.

Apple CEO Tim Cook & Odell Beckham eating Po'boys in New Orleans during Super Bowl ???? pic.twitter.com/ZJBdL9elRr — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 9, 2025

The restaurant re-shared the video on Instagram, playfully asking, "Would you have recognised Tim Cook?" Judging by the lack of buzz around his visit, most people didn't.

In another viral video, he was seen enjoying his "Shrimp Po'boy" sandwich at a table full of people.

Beyond his food run, Mr Cook spent his weekend in New Orleans engaging with students, athletes, and some of the most influential artists in the music industry before the big game. He later described it as an "amazing" experience.

Spent an amazing weekend in New Orleans with students, team members, athletes, and some of the most impactful artists making music today. And it was all capped by a fantastic game and halftime show! Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles! pic.twitter.com/1dNZ7yykso — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 10, 2025

While in New Orleans, Mr Cook also made an unannounced visit to Apple's Lakeside Shopping Centre store, accompanied by Apple's retail chief, Deirdre O'Brien. Mr O'Brien later posted about the moment on Instagram, calling the Apple team's "energy, enthusiasm, and dedication" truly inspiring.

Super Bowl LIX saw the Philadelphia Eagles win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday. The halftime show featured rapper Kendrick Lamar, whose song "Humble" was added to the Apple Arcade game Synth Riders on Vision Pro, as part of Apple's event promotions.

Apple, the halftime show sponsor, is using the event to showcase its products.