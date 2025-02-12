Did Donald Trump's Super Bowl Appearance Cost $20 Million? Viral Post Sparks Buzz

US President Donald Trump attended the Super Bowl, the annual league championship of the National Football League (NFL) and among the most-watched sporting events, on Monday night, sparking a buzz on social media. Users on platforms like Reddit started playing a guessing game, claiming the appearance cost $95,238.09 per minute in flight and security costs that were paid out of public money. There is no official confirmation from the White House or Mr Trump's office, but claims went as high as $20 million, and users slammed it as a "waste" of public money.

However, one Reddit user questioned the amount mentioned in the post, saying, "Where does this $20 million come from? How on earth did it cost that much? I mean, I understand that the Secret Service and other logistics can't be cheap, but that seems like a ridiculous cost almost impossible to rack up in one such event."

According to USA Today, despite only being in office for a few weeks, Donald Trump arrived at the Super Bowl in New Orleans to watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.Trump left the game at halftime, with the Eagles comfortably ahead en route to a 40-22 victory.

President Donald Trump is the first sitting U.S. President to attend a Super Bowl game live. pic.twitter.com/hpzplRgfuy — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong_) February 9, 2025

The news portal further said that not only does Donald Trump's presence require the need for more security, but after the deadly attacks in New Orleans on Jan. 1 that killed 14 people and forced the postponement of the Sugar Bowl, security was already going to be much tighter than it would have been.