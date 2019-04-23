Sunny Deol Joining BJP Inspires Hilarious Twitter Memes

Sunny Deol joining the BJP inspired many jokes and memes

Offbeat | | Updated: April 23, 2019 16:36 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sunny Deol Joining BJP Inspires Hilarious Twitter Memes

Sunny Deol's decision to join the BJP has led to a ton of memes on social media.


From the angry lover in 'Gadar' to a Major in the Indian Army in 'Border', actor Sunny Deol has essayed many roles over the course of his career. Now, stills from all of them have been utilised by Twitter users to create hilarious memes after the 62-year-old joined the ruling BJP party today.  Speaking at the event, Mr Deol said: "Like my father joined Atal Bihari Vajpayee, I have decided to go with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I want PM Modi for the next five years."

Take a look at some of the reactions that Sunny Deol's entry into politics has elicited:

His famous "dhai kilo ka haath" dialogue from 'Damini' became the subject of many a tweets

And still from his movies were used to create memes on Twitter

Sunny Deol joining the BJP also inspired many jokes

Mr Deol is the third from his family to join the BJP, after Dharmendra, his father, and Hema Malini.

Welcoming him to the party, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman referred to his blockbuster movie 'Border' and said: "Sunny Deol made the film Border which showed how the feeling of nationalism and patriotism when portrayed beautifully on film can touch a cord with the people."

Click for more trending news




Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sunny DeolSunny Deol MemesSunny deol BJP

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election 2019Phase 3 ElectionLok Sabha Election 2019Election 2019 Phase 3General ElectionAssembly ElectionsElections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsWest Bengal ElectionsVoting PercentageHow to Vote IndiaOnePlus 7Realme 3 ProAvengers Endgame Review

................................ Advertisement ................................