Sunny Deol Joining BJP Inspires Hilarious Twitter Memes

Sunny Deol's decision to join the BJP has led to a ton of memes on social media.

From the angry lover in 'Gadar' to a Major in the Indian Army in 'Border', actor Sunny Deol has essayed many roles over the course of his career. Now, stills from all of them have been utilised by Twitter users to create hilarious memes after the 62-year-old joined the ruling BJP party today. Speaking at the event, Mr Deol said: "Like my father joined Atal Bihari Vajpayee, I have decided to go with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I want PM Modi for the next five years."

Take a look at some of the reactions that Sunny Deol's entry into politics has elicited:

His famous "dhai kilo ka haath" dialogue from 'Damini' became the subject of many a tweets

Get ready to hear😀



Yeh dhai kilo ka haath jab kisipe padtha hai na, toh aadmi ut-tha nahi uthh jaata hai -💪💪💪 — Manish Bothra🇮🇳 (@MoneyMystery) April 23, 2019

Ab to Yeh Dhai Kilo Haath Uthega desh ki bhalai ke liye #SunnyDeol — Labdhi Shah (@honey1925) April 23, 2019

And still from his movies were used to create memes on Twitter

sunny deol for ground water minister #SunnyDeolpic.twitter.com/i4j4XaKVmi — Arun LoL (@dhaikilokatweet) April 23, 2019

Sunny Deol joining the BJP also inspired many jokes

Sunny Deol: "I'VE JOINED BJP"



Crowd: *cheering*



Sunny Deol: "GADAR MACHA DOONGA"



Crowd: *cheering gets louder*



Sunny Deol: "PUNJAB KE SAARE HANDPUMP UKHAAD DOONGA"



Crowd: "Kyaaaa"



Sunny Deol: "aur electric motorized waley lagwa doonga"



*crowd goes wild* *few fans faint* — Akshar (@AksharPathak) April 23, 2019

Haath of Congress

Vs

Dhai Kilo Ka Haath of BJP. #SunnyDeol — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) April 23, 2019

Mr Deol is the third from his family to join the BJP, after Dharmendra, his father, and Hema Malini.

Welcoming him to the party, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman referred to his blockbuster movie 'Border' and said: "Sunny Deol made the film Border which showed how the feeling of nationalism and patriotism when portrayed beautifully on film can touch a cord with the people."

Click for more trending news

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.