Watch: This Man's Hilarious Impression Of Bollywood Actors Reviewing Brahmastra Is Spot On

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra opened to largely positive reviews from film critics as well as the audience. In two weeks, the film earned Rs 193 crore at the box office. Though the film has been raking in the big bucks at the box office, that has not stopped social media users from starting a meme-fest. Now, mimicry artist Sumedh Shinde has released a creative video in which he can be seen voicing eminent Bollywood actors reviewing Brahmastra.

The video shows Mr Shinde impersonating Bollywood actors and singers, like Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sonu Nigam, John Abraham and Pankaj Tripathi. Posting the 2.19-minute video on social media, he wrote, "Actors kya bol rahe hain Brahmastra ke baarein mein (What are actors saying about Brahmastra)."

Watch the video here:

Since being posted, the video has amassed 3,43,300 views on Twitter, 12,100 likes and several reactions. Mr Shinde's impression of Bollywood actors has left everyone impressed. A user wrote, "Bro, Aamir khan was perfect." Another user wrote, "Every bit spot on. As a performer myself, I felt Ranveer's was the most tricky here. You have grown far beyond your own standards that you set many years back." "Sumedh, you are so so good. I have never seen someone doing Ranveer Singh. Keep up the great work. Also, would love to see you copying more actors. I know you do amazing Ajay Devgan, Imran Hashmi, Akshay Khanna & many other impersonations also. Would love to see you doing them," the third commented.

This is not the first time Mr Shinde has done a Bollywood celebrity impression. In the past, he mimicked Bollywood's reaction to Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot.