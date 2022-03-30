6,000 Km In 110 Days: Delhi Woman Breaks World Record For Golden Quadrilateral Run

Sufiya Khan travelled the golden quadrilateral by foot.

Sufiya Khan has set a Guinness World Record for the shortest time taken to travel the 'golden quadrilateral' - a network of national highways connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai - by foot. The ultra runner from Delhi completed a journey of 6,002 km in just 110 days, 23 hours and 24 minutes.

Sufiya began her run from the national capital on December 16, 2020. By April 6, 2021, she has completed the golden quadrilateral circuit. A gruelling journey, to be sure, but the 35-year-old athlete was determined to see it through.

"No, I did not think of giving up in the entire attempt," she was quoted as saying by Guinness World Records. "Though there were very many injuries that happened during the run my full focus was on completing this attempt in minimum time."

Sufiya was supported on her run by her husband, who drove the support car, took care of her nutrition and physiotherapy and managed her schedule. Besides this, local runners and cyclists joined her at various stretches of her journey.

"Almost all the cities where I was running through, runners and cyclists were joining and supporting us," Sufiya said. "Most of the time in cities and small-town people were hosting me at their home for a night stay and dinner. Many times during the attempt we took hotels and couple of nights we had to sleep on roadside shelters."

On Saturday, she was certified as the "fastest female to run along The Indian Golden Quadrilatrel Road."

Sufiya describes ultra-distance running as her passion. Ultra running is any footrace longer than the traditional marathon distance of 42.195 kilometres.

"Ultra-distance running is my passion and I have left my aviation job for it so I always have time for such a journey. I train myself for long runs. This was my third expedition of long-distance running in-country," she said.

She already holds a Guinness World Record for the fastest woman to run from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.