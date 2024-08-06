'Such A Scam': Bengaluru Techie Shares Pic Of Water Leaking From ?1.5 Crore Apartment

Many criticised the city's developers for prioritising profits over quality construction

A Bengaluru techie recently shared a picture of water leaking into his room in a ₹1.5 crore apartment, sparking a conversation about the city's real estate and construction quality. Ripudaman, a 22-year-old engineer, took to X to express his frustration with the city's skyrocketing real estate prices by sharing a shocking image of water leaking from the ceiling of his room.

''My room in 1.5CR apartment 5th/16th floor is leaking water These expensive buildings are such a scam bro! The civil engineer inside me can't comprehend this,'' he wrote on X while sharing a picture that shows dampness on the ceiling.

His photo highlights the stark contrast between the high cost of living in Bengaluru and the subpar quality of construction in some of its premium buildings.

The post has sparked a heated discussion on X, with hundreds of users sharing their own experiences and concerns about Bengaluru's real estate sector. Many echoed Ripudaman's frustration, criticising the city's developers for prioritising profits over quality construction. Some also advised him to investigate the cause of the leak and take legal action if necessary.

One user wrote, ''Might be a leakage in the floor above you. Happened with us. Upper floor had a leakage in the pipe and this started happening. If not fixed, drops will start falling slowly Best is to have standalone house.''

Another commented, ''why did this happen? poor quality stuff or poor engineering?''

A third said, ''Cost Cutting. Some intelligent contractor/owner must have thought to install cheap pipes to buy his wife or girlfriend something EXPENSIVE. You paid for his presents and lovely smile exchanges.''

A fourth added, ''The price paid for premium apartments is always for premium position, premium address, premium brand, premium society, premium utilities and never for premium construction.''

The city has been experiencing heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging and flooding in several areas, which may be contributing to the leakage issue. At the same time, the city is facing a severe water crisis, with many residents relying on water tankers for their daily needs, despite living in high-rise apartments with premium prices.