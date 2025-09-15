'Such A Diva': Internet Reacts As Child Brings Her Own Chair To Delhi Metro, Pic Viral

Delhi Metro is the lifeline of the capital city of India, as millions of passengers use it daily to get to their destinations. While Delhi Metro's network is vast and train frequency is more than adequate, it can still get a bit crowded during the peak hours. Some have to stand and wait for their turn to sit, while others, like a little child who is currently going viral on Reddit, bring their own chair and sit like a 'diva'.

The viral post titled' Kid brought her own chair in metro', shared in the r/delhi subreddit, showed a child sitting on a green-coloured chair that she had seemingly brought with her. While the seats around her were occupied, the child with the twin ponytails took matters into her own hands.

As the post went viral, social media users were amused and praised the little child for her ingenious solution to the crowding problem.

"Such a diva," wrote one user, while another added: "She just came and inspired...without even knowing it. Queen."

A third commented: "She won't even realise how soon she will grow up and have to tirelessly travel in the ladies coach to commute to work. I hope she never has to see that day."

A fourth said: "Aww, love this innocence in kids. Wish I could be a kid once again."

See the viral pic here:

Also Read | "Is This Paris?" Indian Tourist's Viral Video Reveals Shocking Side Of French Capital

Previous instances

This is not the first time that the Delhi Metro has made headlines for quirky antics by its passengers. Recently, a man standing near a door could be seen spontaneously breaking into a song and dancing whilst waiting for his stop. His impromptu performance left fellow passengers stunned, while others quickly grabbed their phones to record the moment.

Similarly, a passenger aboard a Mumbai local train also went viral after they were spotted standing with an open umbrella in the middle of an AC coach that was packed to the brim. As the post was widely circulated, social media users were amused and confused as to why the passenger had carried an open umbrella inside the train coach.