'Stuff of Nightmares': Thousands Of Scorpions Crawling Inside Abandoned House Leaves Internet Horrified

The video has been upvoted over 33,000 times on Reddit.

A video showing a house filled with thousands of scorpions has taken the internet by storm. Shared on Reddit, the clip shows thousands of invertebrates crawling around a house that has been described as “abandoned” in the caption.

The origin of the video or where it was recorded is still unclear, but the clip has surely given chills up and down internet users' spines. The post has been upvoted over 33,000 times, with netizens saying the scene is the “stuff of nightmares”.

Watch the video below:

Internet users have explained that the species of scorpion in the video is Tityus Serrulatus, which is native to Brazil. “They are parthenogenic, meaning they can give birth without mating so that will explain their numbers,” another user said. One Redditor even hilarious suggested using ultraviolet light to make the scorpions glow.

Also Read | US Cat Wrongly Fined For Trespassing, Owner Gets ₹ 95 Lakh In Settlement

Meanwhile, it is to mention that according to Newsweek, scorpions are part of the class Arachnida and are closely related to spiders, mites and ticks. There are around 2,000 species of scorpions, but only 30 to 40 of them have venom strong enough to kill humans.

Citing Mayo Clinic, Newsweek reported that young children and older humans are most susceptible to the effects of scorpion venom and that deaths from the stings are a significant public health problem in areas where access to medical care is limited. The Deathstalker scorpion is described as one of the world's deadliest scorpions due to a tail full of venom, while the bark scorpion is described as the only domestic species with venom potent enough to cause severe symptoms.