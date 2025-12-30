Study Reveals Classic Video Games Can Boost Happiness And Reduce Burnout

As the year comes to an end, many people feel tired, stressed, and mentally exhausted. This feeling of burnout is common, especially among young adults. Now, a new study suggests a surprising and simple way to feel better-playing classic Nintendo games like Super Mario Bros, reported Newsweek.

Researchers from Imperial College London in the UK and Kyushu Sangyo University in Japan studied how certain video games affect mental well-being. They found that playing Super Mario Bros. and related games such as the Yoshi series can bring back childlike joy. This feeling of wonder helps increase happiness and lowers the risk of burnout.

Andreas Eisingrich, the lead author of the study and a professor at Imperial College London, says that dealing with burnout isn't limited to traditional wellness measures. He believes that reconnecting with small everyday joys can also play a significant role in overcoming this problem.

To understand this impact, researchers conducted in-depth interviews with 41 university students. The students described why Mario games feel special and unique to them, and the emotions they experience while playing them.

Many participants said that these games provide them with positive energy and provide a relaxing break for the mind. They described the experience as a mental vacation, taking them back to the carefree and happy days of childhood.

One participant said that playing the Yoshi games made them feel like they had travelled back in time. The experience made them feel like a child again, full of curiosity and hope, as if life was giving them a fresh start. Another participant shared that Super Mario taught them the importance of small moments of joy in life.

Other students said that these games provide them with a break from the pressures of studies and today's constantly online digital lifestyle. These games provide a refreshing break without any pressure.

The researchers then conducted a follow-up survey among 336 university students. The results confirmed the findings from the interviews. Students who felt more childlike joy while playing games reported greater satisfaction and a clear reduction in the risk of burnout.

According to the researchers, the enjoyment derived from Mario and Yoshi games initiates a positive process. They first generate feelings of curiosity and joy, which in turn foster a happy mood and ultimately reduce the risk of burnout.

According to the research team, these games are mentally relaxing. Their warm colors, cheerful music, and low-pressure gameplay energize the brain rather than exhaust it. Playing them is like taking a break for the brain, like taking a walk in a beautiful park. Their pleasing sounds and visuals rebuild self-confidence and reduce the feeling of helplessness that often leads to burnout.