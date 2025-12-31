Student Questions Salary Mismatch 'Politely', Company Pulls Job Offer

A student lost his first job offer after "politely" questioning a discrepancy in salary figures. According to a viral social media post shared by a friend, the company rescinded the offer, and the college subsequently debarred him from future placement opportunities, leaving his career in jeopardy.

"A close friend of mine recently went through something that still doesn't sit right with me. He got placed through his on-campus placement drive at a local company. The job description clearly mentioned 3.5 LPA. When the final offer letter came, it said 3 LPA," the friend wrote on Reddit.

Confused about the mismatch in salary figures, the student spoke to a senior who advised him to the mail the HR and question about the discrepancy. However, within hours of sending the mail, a company representative called the student, informing him that the job offer was rescinded.

"Reason: He should have contacted the placement cell first. The company later said they "can't tolerate such unprofessional behaviour". Now the worst part: He's also been debarred from college placements."

The friend sought the internet's help to determine if his mate's actions in the given situation were inappropriate, and to explore potential job opportunities.

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | Thief Returns Stolen Mandolins To US Guitar Store With Apology Letter: 'Sorry, I Been Drunk'

'God's Plan'

As the post gained traction, social media users agreed that the student did not do anything wrong, adding that the company and the college exhibited unprofessional behaviour.

"He did nothing wrong man, He just asked why the pay was lower, that's normal. company ego plus college playing middleman power games. I'd rather lose that offer than walk in underpaid," said one user, while another added: "Think of it as god's plan. No need to regret it. Look from a long-term approach."

A third commented: "In hindsight, he should have reached out to the placement cell, but that's no reason for them to debar him. He should consider himself lucky that he dodged a bullet. Seems like a very, very toxic place to work."

A fourth said: "Debarring him from the college placements is ridiculous. The college should help him in this situation instead of debarring him. He was not wrong in his appeal."