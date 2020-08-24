Stray Dog, Shivering In Rain, Receives A Touching Gift From Woman. Watch

A woman in Turkey was filmed covering a stray dog with her scarf.

A woman's viral act of kindness towards a stray dog garnered viral attention last year. Now, a video of that incident has resurfaced on social media, and it has touched thousands of hearts all over again. The video, filmed in Turkey, shows a woman giving her scarf to a dog shivering in the rain.

According to Ladbible, the woman was identified as Duygu Elma. In the video, she was seen hoisting her umbrella up to protect herself against the rain. Then, noticing a dog shivering in the cold weather, she was seen covering it gently with a scarf in a gesture that has won hearts. The footage, posted online in January last year, won Elma a lot of praise and appreciation.

This morning, the video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda. "God does not look at your possessions, but he looks at your heart & deeds," he wrote while sharing it. Watch it below:

but he looks at your heart & deeds ???????? pic.twitter.com/PQqQ5x05RV — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) August 24, 2020

The random act of kindness has collected thousands of views and appreciative comments on the microblogging platform.

"Humanity is alive," wrote one person in the comments, while another said, "The lady has a heart of gold."

Speaking about the incident to The Dodo, Elma had said that she did not expect her act of kindness to receive the viral attention it did.

"The weather was so cold. I just couldn't take it when I saw him shivering," she said. "I couldn't imagine that my actions would receive this attention. I'm very surprised about it."