Strange Letter Leads Couple To Hidden Rooms In Their 130-Year-Old Home

A millennial couple got more than they expected after buying a 130-year-old house. Courtney and Matt began finding secret rooms, hidden spaces and old compartments after receiving a strange and eerie letter. The message claimed to be from the last surviving member of the family that once owned the house and promised to reveal secrets they were never told about.

Courtney shared her entire story through a viral TikTok video. She explained that she received a letter simply addressed to "purchaser." It was sent by someone living in Canada, reported the NYPost.

According to Courtney, the letter writer identified herself as the last surviving member of the Madison family. She stated that the house previously belonged to her family and that she spent her childhood there. The letter also stated that she wanted to inform the new owners about secret rooms and other information that may not have been shared with them when they purchased the house.

The exact location of the house remains unknown. Courtney and Matt have not released any concrete information about the Madison family.

A TikTok video showcasing these mysterious discoveries has been viewed over 1.5 million times. In the video, Courtney and Matt provide a tour of their sprawling Victorian-style home. In another video, they explained that they purchased the home from a historical institution.

Following clues in the letter, the two gradually discovered hidden areas of the house that had long been carefully concealed.

First, they discovered a secret wine cabinet above the fireplace in the front parlor. This cabinet was hidden behind a sliding glass panel.

Inside the cabinet were old, dusty bottles of wine. These included an unopened 1970 French Rose wine and a 1989 Cabernet Sauvignon. There were also several bottles of bourbon, beer, and cream sherry that had been stored there for years.

The letter then led them to a hidden space in the bathroom, directly opposite a door in the wall. Courtney and Matt visited this space with their young daughter.

Courtney described it as the scariest place in the house because it appeared to be very old and worn. But there wasn't a full room, but instead, it turned out to be a small crawl space.

Courtney believes there must have been a room there once, but now it's just a creepy attic-like space.

After this somewhat disappointing search, Courtney noticed a small, closed door in front of the toilet. When she opened it, a large trunk room was revealed behind it.

Courtney explained that the space was quite spacious and they would consider how to use it later. For now, it's a very interesting and special place in the house for them.