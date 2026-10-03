Stop Giving 100% At Work, Says Influencer: "Your Best Becomes Your Baseline"

An Instagram post by career content creator Avreen, who describes herself as your corporate big sister in her bio, has struck a chord with office workers. In the video, Avreen advises employees to stop giving 100 per cent in the office every day.

She says her advice is not about being lazy. She explains that if you complete a six-hour task in three hours, you may think you will look efficient. In reality, she says, that task will become a three-hour job for you the next day.

Giving another example, she says if you reply to messages on Teams at 10 at night and get praised for it, the management will then assume you are available at 10 pm every night. Avreen says there is an unsaid rule in corporate life. Your best becomes your baseline.

To make her point, she talks about a fictional colleague named Ramesh.

Click here to watch the video

She says Ramesh understands this rule very well. That is why he does not try to be great all the time and closes his laptop at 6 pm and goes home.

Her advice is to give 80 per cent at work and save 20 per cent for days when your energy is low, when something is happening in your personal life, or when there is a real emergency at work.

The video struck a chord with many young professionals who said they had experienced burnout after constantly pushing themselves to overperform.

"Cannot agree more," commented one user.

Another wrote, "Exactly. My manager said everything I was doing was just BAU, even after 10-plus-hour workdays. Since then, I've started logging off once my working hours are over."

A third user quipped, "What about those who can never meet a deadline?"