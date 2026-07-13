Startup Founder Shares How Ex-Grocery Shop Owner Built A Rs 6 Crore Business

A startup founder has sparked a discussion on unconventional career paths after sharing how meeting a former grocery shop owner in Himachal Pradesh changed his perspective on success.

Harshil Tomar, founder of Dream Launch Studios, shared on X that he met a man who went from running a kirana store to building a business generating around $700,000 (approximately Rs 6 crore) in annual recurring revenue (ARR) with a team of just two people.

He wrote that he met a man in Dharamshala who went from running a kirana shop to building a $700,000 ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) business with a two-person team.

Tomar said growing up in a city teaches people a narrow menu of careers. He wrote that people are often limited to fields such as technology, marketing, sales, and human resources, and they pick one and build their careers within those boundaries.

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Describing his experience in Dharamshala, Tomar said the former shopkeeper was not the only person who broadened his perspective during the trip. He recalled meeting several people who had built highly specialised businesses.

The founder shared that he also met someone running a business that helps people navigate international visa processes, a niche industry whose day-to-day operations he admitted he had never fully understood.

He also met an individual who left an MNC job to focus on quantitative trading and built a personal simulation engine using Anthropic's AI assistant Claude, not as a product to sell, but only to improve his own trading strategies. Tomar said the trader had more clarity about his one narrow area than most founders he knows have about their entire company.

Reflecting on the experience, Tomar said he had read about niche businesses before, but reading about them and sitting across a table from someone living that experience are two completely different things.

He concluded by saying people do not know what is actually possible until they are surrounded by those who have already proven that the boundaries they grew up believing in were never real to begin with.

