Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Nails #BottleCapChallenge, Internet Cheers

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju impressed the Internet as he aced the 'Bottle Cap Challenge', the latest viral phenomenon. In a bid to promote fitness in India, Mr Rijiju shared a video of his attempt on Instagram.

The 'Bottle Cap Challenge' requires participants to kick a cap off a bottle with a roundhouse kick. It has become a viral hit among fitness enthusiasts.

"Say no to drugs. Get ready for Fit India Campaign," wrote Mr Rijiju, sharing the video which shows him nailing the challenge as he sends a bottle cap flying with a swift kick.

The video has collected over 57,000 views and a ton of compliments for Mr Rijiju, since being shared on Wednesday,

"Excellent," singer Adnan Sami commented. "Wow!!! Envy," said Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Kiren Rijiju often shares videos that show him working out or trying his hand at different sports.

Young friends, stay away frm drugs, be fit. Let's build @narendramodi ji's #NewIndia dream. I took out 30 mins frm work 2 respond @Ra_THORepic.twitter.com/fkWQ8UdmRC — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 20, 2017

The 'Bottle Cap Challenge' was started by taekwondo instructor and fighter Farabi Davletchin on Instagram. It has found takers across the world including Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff who have shared videos of their own attempts at the challenge.

