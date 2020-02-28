Spooky 'Blood Snow' Spotted In Antarctica. See Viral Pics

Ukrainian scientists have shared photos of red snow spotted at an Antarctic island.

Ukrainian scientists at a research station in the Antarctic have shared photos of a strange natural phenomenon - red snow. A Facebook post by Ukraine's Ministry of Education and Science shows an island off the coast of Antarctica's northernmost peninsula covered in 'blood snow'. The photographs show white snow with streaks of blood red.

According to Newsweek, the red snow has been visible near the Vernadsky Research Base - located on Galindez Island off the Antarctic's coast—for the last few weeks. The spooky-looking scene is actually the result of microscopic algae called Chlamydomonas nivalis.

Capable of surviving in extreme cold, this algae is found throughout the world in polar and mountainous regions. It is the carotenoids in the algae's chloroplasts that give snow a red hue. Carotenoids are the same pigments that give pumpkins and carrots their colour.

These carotenoids are produced when this species of green algae receives lots of sunlight. Right now, with the southern hemisphere in the middle of summer, the algae is turning red, and giving the snow in the region a bizarre crimson hue.

Take a look at pics of the 'blood snow' below:

The pictures have collected thousands of 'likes' and 'shares' on Facebook.

The stunning natural phenomenon, however, also has a drawback. As Ukraine's Ministry of Education and Science explains in their Facebook post, the red colour causes less sunlight to be reflected off the snow, which means it melts faster.

"Snow 'blossoms' contribute to climate change," they wrote. "Because of red-raspberry colouring, snow reflects less sunlight and melts faster. As a result, it forms more bright seaweed."

According to RT, red snow has also previously been spotted in the Arctic, the Alps and other mountainous regions. Witnesses say that while it looks like blood, it actually smells like everyone's favourite summer treat - watermelon.