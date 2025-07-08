19-Year-Old American Pilot Detained In Antarctica For Landing Without Permission

A 19-year-old American pilot, attempting to fly solo across all seven continents, has been detained after going off course and landing in Antarctica without permission. According to CNN, Chilean authorities stopped Ethan Guo after he broke "multiple national and international regulations" by changing his flight plans without prior notice. He reportedly landed on a part of Antarctica where Chile maintains a territorial claim. His deviation from the plan in the air "activated alert protocols," said Chile's General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics in a statement.

The 19-year-old, from Memphis, was taken into custody after landing on King George Island, CNN reported. His small Cessna 182 aircraft took off from the city of Punta Arenas, near the southernmost point of Chile, and flew to the island off the Atlantic coast, which is claimed by Chile.

Chilean authorities accused Mr Guo of submitting a false flight plan. "The accused provided false information to the aeronautical authority. He submitted a flight plan indicating that he was going to fly over the city of Punta Arenas," said Cristian Crisosto Rifo, the Regional Prosecutor of Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica, per the BBC.

"However, he continued toward Antarctica without informing anyone and without any authorisation, landing at the airfield of Lieutenant Rodolfo Marsh Base in Chilean Antarctic territory. With this behaviour, the accused seriously endangered the safety of air traffic to Antarctica and the Magallanes region," the prosecutor added.

Also Read | Space Capsule Carrying Ashes Of Over 160 People Crashes Into Pacific Ocean

Mr Guo has been charged with violating two articles of the country's aeronautical code, including one that could lead to short-term imprisonment. Chile's General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics said that the teen had also allegedly violated the Antarctic Treaty, which regulates international relations with respect to the uninhabited continent.

Meanwhile, Mr Guo's lawyer said that the 19-year-old experienced "complications" while flying. "While already in the air, he began to experience a series of complications," Karina Ulloa said, adding that the teen pilot claims "that he was conducting an exploratory flight to see if he could follow this route or not."

Notably, Ethan Guo is trying to raise $1 million for cancer research by becoming "the first person ever to fly to all seven continents solo". He has flown his Cessna aircraft to six continents in his journey spanning more than 140 days.