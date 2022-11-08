Spectacular Image Of Snow Leopard Sitting Atop 'Field Of Ice Pinnacles' Mesmerises Internet

Internet users called her images "breathtaking" and "magnificent".

Nature is a gift that keeps on giving. Now, thanks to the internet, we have the opportunity to explore facets of our environment, flora and fauna that we would not have been exposed to otherwise. The latest on the list of such popular nature posts is an image of a snow leopard that has left social media users stunned.

The picture, shared on Instagram by US-based photographer Kittiya Pawlowski, showed a snow leopard sitting atop a "field of ice pinnacles called Phantom Alley" in Khumbu glacier in Nepal. In the caption, Ms Pawlowski said that she was able to capture "one of the world's elusive animals - the snow leopard" after backpacking nearly 165.7km on foot.

Take a look at the images below:

In a separate post, Ms Pawlowski also shared stunning images of the snow leopard in the shadows of Mout Everest and Mount Pumori. In the caption, she said that she was able to capture the wild cat from an altitude of around 18,000 feet in the Gorakshep area near Everest base Camp.

"After backpacking through Earth's most forbidding terrain, lung-starving altitudes, soaring peaks, and high deserts - this was the most difficult and rewarding set of photos I've ever taken," she wrote.

Since being shared, her pictures have gone viral on the internet, with publications like Animal Planet and government organisations, such as the US Embassy in Nepal, also resharing them. In the comment section, internet users called her images "breathtaking" and "magnificent".

"Such an amazing capture.... Wow!" wrote one user. "Now that is a impressive work Kittiya! It must have been very hard to track him but you showed the result, awesome!!!" said another.

"This is just amazing. Had never imagined this beautiful animal wanders around the Gorakshep region," commented third. "All your sacrifices where fully worth it..! outstanding capture," added fourth.

Ms Pawlowski's spectacular images have accumulated thousands of likes.

