Sony Accidentally Uploads Full Movie Instead Of Trailer On YouTube

The movie was available for eight hours before it was taken down

Offbeat | | Updated: July 04, 2018 12:58 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sony Accidentally Uploads Full Movie Instead Of Trailer On YouTube

Sony accidentally released "Khali the Killer" on YouTube.

Sony Pictures accidentally uploaded an entire film Khali the Killer on YouTube instead of its red-band trailer.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the production house uploaded the 89 minutes and 46 seconds movie on July 3 on its YouTube channel.

The goof-up was first spotted by entertainment news website CBR.com, and the movie was live for eight hours before it was taken down from YouTube.

In those eight hours it did invite some attention from YouTube users, but in the midst of all this, the film got an exposure of a different kind. Plenty of Twitter users found the goof-up hilarious:

For those who missed this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the film is currently available on rent or digital purchase.

Khali the Killer is written and directed by Jon Matthews. It stars Richard Cabral who plays the lead role of a hitman whose final job goes sideways when he happens to develop empathy towards the intended victims.

In November last year, the production house had launched the film on DVD.

 

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sonykhali the killersony movie

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................